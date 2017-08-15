Advertising

On Monday, Jimmy Fallon decided not to open The Tonight Show with his usual funny monologue, instead opting to address the heartbreaking situation in Charlottesville, Virginia. Fallon took a departure from the show's apolitical nature to deliver an emotionally-charged speech on racism, hate, and President Trump:

"Even though The Tonight Show isn’t a political show, it's my responsibility to stand up against intolerance and extremism as a human being," said a somber Fallon to his audience. "What happened over the weekend in Charlottesville, Va., was just disgusting. I was watching the news like everyone else, and you’re seeing Nazi flags and torches and white supremacists, and I was sick to my stomach."

Fallon continued his speech, saying that he can't imagine his daughters, Winnie Rose, 4, and Francis Cole, 2, growing up in a world with such hate.

"The fact that it took the president two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful. And I think he finally spoke out because people everywhere stood up and said something," said Fallon. "It’s important for everyone — especially white people — in this country to speak out against this. Ignoring it is just as bad as supporting it."

At one point, Fallon got choked up, but managed to finish his speech.

Ultimately, the opener was widely hailed as important and powerful:

Host of late night tv show delivers more powerful, healing words than POTUS. See @jimmyfallon on #Charolettesville https://t.co/feszVE9XHf — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 15, 2017

Jimmy Fallon gave a powerful and sincere speech last night..Stop the hate, stand up for what is right, civil and kind! — cath ♣️ (@catheb) August 15, 2017

"Ignoring it (racism) is just as bad as supporting it."



- Jimmy Fallon



Well said, @jimmyfallon .Well said, sir. Thank you. 👏 pic.twitter.com/EdLBfxUT7R — Ian (@IanWilliam1987) August 15, 2017

But not everyone is singing his praises. Some were quick to call Fallon out as a hypocrite seeing that he "humanized" Trump in 2016 by having him as a guest on his show, and infamously ruffling his hair at the end of their interview.

giphy

I honestly don't give a fuck what Jimmy Fallon has to simper about today. He's been dead to me since he tousled that racist shit's "hair." — Mary Beth Williams (@embeedub) August 15, 2017

Hey Jimmy Fallon, the guy u denounced last night had already said mexicans were rapists when you played with his hair — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 15, 2017

Jimmy Fallon failed to take a stand when it mattered. Trump was the same POS he is now that he was when Fallon joked w/him on his show. — Nyet My President (@vweli40) August 15, 2017

Other late night hosts also addressed Charlottesville on their shows.

Jimmy Kimmel had a more lighthearted, but still very biting, approach:

Seth Meyers gave an uncharacteristically serious speech:

And, of course, Stephen Colbert criticized Trump during his opening monologue:

TONIGHT: It took the President two days to denounce white supremacism, but Stephen gets it done rather quickly. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/fUbuqAUSrL — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 15, 2017

Perhaps Fallon's politically charged monologue is a sign that the late show host is ready to publicly pick a side, or perhaps this is just a one-time-thing, but one thing is for sure: there will be no presidential hair-ruffling in Fallon's future.

