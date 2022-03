Grandmas might be some of the most entertaining people on the planet without trying to be. Between oversharing on Facebook (if they can figure out how to use it), speaking their mind at inopportune times, and dishing out mildly-judgmental, comments about our personal lives, grandmas keep us on our toes with their special brand of sardonic wit and irreverent hilarity.

Jimmy Fallon tapped in to this in his latest edition of the "hashtag challenge" by asking people to share the funny or weird thing their grandmas have said:

Here are 29 of the best and funniest responses that would make your grandma say "what's a hashtag, dear?":