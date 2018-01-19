Jimmy Fallon shares people's funniest #FitnessFail stories. You'll burn calories laughing.

We are about three weeks into 2018, which means this is around the time when people start giving up on their new year resolutions. Many people made it their goal to lose weight this year, but one good #fitnessfail may have thrown them off the bandwagon until 2019.

On Thursday, Jimmy Fallon shared Twitter's most hilarious and most pathetic fitness fails, and they are just traumatizing enough to make you avoid the gym for the rest of your life.

Hey, it's not an excuse if you are doing it in the interest of self-preservation!

Check it out:

Here are some other #fitnessfails that did not make it to air:

During an office weight loss contest, I logged everything I ate & drank and every time I exercised for 3 months on a website that tracks calories. When it was over, Number 1 on my “favorite foods” report was vodka. I didn’t win. #FitnessFail — Paul Hoban (@PaulHoban3) January 17, 2018