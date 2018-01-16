Jimmy Fallon brilliantly mocks Trump and co. with parody of James Taylor’s 'Fire and Rain.'

On Monday night, Jimmy Fallon sang a parody of the James Taylor folk song "Fire and Rain." The spoof, called "Fire and Fury," was based on the new tell-all book about the Trump administration, written by Michael Wolff.

Fallon recreated a video of Taylor singing the song live in 1970, complete with fake mustache and weird green hanging art stuff.

The new version begins with, "Just yesterday morning, Breitbart announced you were gone / Bannon, the tell-all book put an end to you / Thought you were besties, but I guess I was wrong / Shouldn't have dissed Trump's ass in those interviews."

Channeling Taylor, Fallon makes his way through the song, which makes fun of pretty much every aspect of Donald Trump's White House, including, of course, Trump's love of tweeting. Also mocked in the song: Trump's upcoming "Fake News Awards" — "Even his own wife and kids thought he would lose / Now he’s throwing a damn awards show for fake news.”