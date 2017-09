Advertising

Atlanta group Migos were guests on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night. They performed their hit "Bad and Boujee" with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, only instead of their regular instruments, they went with office supplies. And you know what, it actually sounds really good.

Turns out Questlove is just as good on scissors and stapler as he is on drums. Imagine how much more popular a store Staples would be if their employees could play music with office supplies?

