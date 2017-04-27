Advertising

Jimmy Fallon brought back the hilarious "Bad Signs" segment on The Tonight Show on Wednesday to show us more perplexing, stupid and hilarious signs that somehow actually exist IRL. Actual viewers snapped pictures of the head-scratching signs and emailed them to Fallon, who giggles his way through sharing them on air.

Check it out.

Oh, stupidity. Sometimes it can be so frustrating. Other times it is so, so hilarious.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I am going to snag that free pizza/house combo before someone else does.

