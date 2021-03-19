29 people share their funniest 'party fails' for Jimmy Fallon's hashtag challenge.

The past year hasn't been much of a time for parties. Unless you count sitting on the couch in sweatpants bingeing murder documentaries a "party," in which case I've been on a year-long bender!
St. Patrick's Day came and went this week with nary a green beer in sight, which is a good sign that people are still taking Covid seriously. But it's nonetheless a little disappointing for people who love to puke in a bar bathroom and wake up covered in green glitter.
Here are 27 of the funniest responses:
1.)