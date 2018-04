Friday is April 20 — a.k.a. 4/20, the birthday of marijuana, celebrated nationwide. Why not get a jump start on your celebrations by watching Jimmy Fallon read Twitter's best #StonerStories on The Tonight Show? Grab some snacks and enjoy.

Here are some of our favorites that didn't make it onto the show.

A friend’s roommate was stoned eating a breakfast burrito he made with egg & chicken & I made a comment about how I don’t like eating eggs & chicken together bcuz it’s like “eating a mother & it’s baby at the same time” & it freaked him out so much that he threw up #StonerStories — Johanna Rose (@misshannirose) April 16, 2018

I ordered a pizza and forgot. I ordered another pizza from a different place 5 minutes later. They showed up at the same time. #StonerStories — Brian Ricci (@BrianRicci) April 16, 2018

My friend tried heating up some leftover pasta on a radiator. This is my other friend explaining to him the apartment has a microwave, an oven and a grill. #StonerStories pic.twitter.com/YW9HKFRDcX — Stephanie (@kann_zaubern) April 16, 2018

One time I was holding my boyfriends hand, and I looked down and thought "wow we're wearing the same shade of nail polish". Turns out I was holding my own hand. #StonerStories — Catarina Duguay (@CATARINAvonD) April 16, 2018