To say it has been a tumultuous couple of weeks for the Trump administration would be a vast understatement. (Even Nixon's library thinks so.) If it's been stressful for us, we can only imagine what it's been like for the people who actually work there. Jimmy Fallon broke it down on his show last night when he laid out the Pros and Cons of working at the White House.

While Fallon counts "noticing that Trump's coffee mug is engraved with 'World's Greatest Boss'" and "Taco Tuesdays" as pros, he cites "noticing his urinal is engraved with 'World's Greatest Leaker'" and "What The Hell Is Happening To Our Country Wednesdays" as cons.

Honestly, we wouldn't be surprised if President Trump really did have an engraved urinal.

