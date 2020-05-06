Jimmy Fallon asked for funny things moms have said in quarantine and here are the 35 funniest.

may wilkerson
May 06, 2020@7:24 PM
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Sources: Twitter
© Copyright 2020 Someecards, Inc
 