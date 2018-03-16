Jimmy Fallon shares people's funniest drunk stories. You'll laugh yourself sober.

This Saturday is St. Patrick's Day— an Irish holiday turned rich American tradition of getting absolutely wasted. And what better way to celebrate this holiday dedicated to drinking than by drinking? At least you will walk away with some fun stories (if you can remember them).

On Thursday, Jimmy Fallon read Twitter's best drunk stories on The Tonight Show, and they will make you blackout laughing.

Here are some of our favorites that didn't make it on air:

I was trapped in an elevator, used the emergency phone freaking out till the door opened an I was rescued. Couldn’t figure out why my rescuers seemed so annoyed. Turns out I wasn’t trapped, in my drunken state I just forgot to press a button. #MyDrunkStory — Ashley Lynn (@AshLT271) March 13, 2018

I stepped outside of the bar to smoke. I realized I had to pee in the worst way but I had half a cig left. Decided to squat between two cops cars for ‘privacy’. Shout out to the San Diego policemen who let me finish up before they cuffed me. #MyDrunkStory — Hillary Welch (@welch864) March 13, 2018

I was super drunk at a bar once and walked into the bathroom. When I turned I bumped into someone and said "oh my gosh I'm so sorry". Took me 5 minutes to realize that the 'person' I bumped into was my reflection in the mirror. #MyDrunkStory — Catarina Duguay (@CATARINAvonD) March 13, 2018