Jimmy Fallon shares Twitter's funniest and dumbest holiday traditions.

The holidays are here, and so are your family's dumb traditions.
Hey, we all have 'em! Maybe you make the season merry and bright by exchanging the same stale fruitcake every year. Or perhaps you deck the halls with some sort of weird decoration. Or you might land yourself on the naughty list year after year by hiding grandma's wig.
Jimmy Fallon asked fans to reveal their family's weirdest, funniest, and downright dumbest family traditions by using the hashtag #MyDumbTradition, and Twitter did not disappoint:
Here are some other dumb traditions that did not make it to air:
What are your family's dumbest holiday traditions?
