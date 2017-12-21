Jimmy Fallon shares Twitter's funniest and dumbest holiday traditions.

The holidays are here, and so are your family's dumb traditions.

Hey, we all have 'em! Maybe you make the season merry and bright by exchanging the same stale fruitcake every year. Or perhaps you deck the halls with some sort of weird decoration. Or you might land yourself on the naughty list year after year by hiding grandma's wig.

Jimmy Fallon asked fans to reveal their family's weirdest, funniest, and downright dumbest family traditions by using the hashtag #MyDumbTradition, and Twitter did not disappoint:

Here are some other dumb traditions that did not make it to air:

in 2009 my mom bought this ornament and put it on the tree without replacing the picture inside. fyi, this is the model family that comes w the frame, not my family lol. she realized this the year after, but we continued putting it up as is since then. #MyDumbTradition pic.twitter.com/VPzAq4OmqD — breanna (@hreannabendrix) December 19, 2017

My mom hides the baby Jesus, from the nativity scene, every Christmas. On Christmas Day we have to find him so we know how the Sheppard’s and wisemen felt. #MyDumbTradition — Maddie Allen (@_MadelineElyse_) December 19, 2017

One year, after Xmas, my Mom got so upset with us ignoring the dried out tree, she grabbed it herself and threw it onto the lawn. Now we have a tree-tossing contest each year. #MyDumbTradition — K (@OutOfSvcArea) December 19, 2017