As society re-opens, more and more people are hitting the road and buying overpriced airport snacks as they finally go on their long-postponed trips and vacations. Traveling offers a fun escape from the mundane and stressful realities of our everyday lives. But as every seasoned traveler knows, traveling can itself be a very stressful experience, and trips often don't go exactly as planned.

In his latest hashtags challenge, Jimmy Fallon asked people to "describe a weird or funny travel experience" they've had, using the tag #TravelFail.

Here are 30 of the funniest responses, that might make you want to cancel your upcoming vacation plans:

1.)