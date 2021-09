There's a very high chance that if you've had a roommate, you've witnessed them doing some pretty weird sh*t. And vice versa. We may be able to hide our strange and socially unacceptable quirks from the outside world, but it's pretty tough to hide them from the person who lives under the same roof. Pro Tip: if you ever want dirt on someone, talk to their roommate.

In the newest edition of his hashtag challenge, Jimmy Fallon asked his followers to share a "funny or embarrassing story about a roommate."

Here are 22 of the best responses: