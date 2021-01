"Dating" was a ritual, popular in the pre-pandemic era, in which two unattached humans would meet up in a public place to gauge whether the other was a worthy romantic and/or sexual partner. Sometimes, these meetings culminated in fornication. Occasionally they would even lead to romance. But most frequently, they ended in disappointment for one or both parties involved. It's a flawed system but, folks, it's the only one we've got. At least it leads to some pretty funny stories!

In his first hashtag challenge of 2021, Jimmy Fallon asked people to share their funny or embarrassing "worst first date" stories.

Here are 25 of the funniest and best responses about first dates that did not go as planned:

1.)