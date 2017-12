Tis the season of giving, which means it is also the season of getting— which means you are probably bound to receive a crappy gift or two this year. But, remember, it's the thought that counts...or whatever.

On Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon shared some of Twitter's biggest gift-giving catastrophes using the hashtag #WorstGiftEver.

Let's just hope these folks were also given a gift receipt.

Here are a few honorable mentions that didn't make it to air:

Told my grandma I wanted “art supplies” for Christmas. She bought a dinosaur coloring book that came with a box of crayons. I was 27. #WorstGiftEver — Davin Davis (@DavinPants) December 13, 2017

For our wedding, we received two monogrammed towels. By monogrammed towels, I mean cheap bath towels, roughly the color of cat vomit, that had our first names hand written in permanent marker. #WorstGiftEver — Sarah Beam (@momonmanna) December 13, 2017

On our first Christmas together My husband gave me a faucet water filter because he said “you drink water” and knives because “you were looking for one the other day.” #worstgiftever — The Original Mrs. G (@MrsG71953) December 13, 2017