Advertising

Most Americans have always seen North Korea as a looming threat, but after President Donald Trump's terrifying "fire and fury" comments yesterday, the possibility of war seems very real. However, Jimmy Kimmel is calling bullsh*t on those armchair politicians who think the U.S. should intervene with North Korea.

Kimmel sent a correspondent out onto the street to ask people their feelings on North Korea. After they ran their mouths about going to war, he asked them to point to the country on a map. Because surely one can locate the place they want to bomb, right? Right? RIGHT?

Advertising

Yeah, you can only guess how this is ends:

But honestly, do you need to know the geographical location of a place in order to be really, really afraid of it?

Next Jimmy Kimmel should ask Donald Trump to point to North Korea on a map. Now that would be scary.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.