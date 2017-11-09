Jimmy Kimmel had country stars read Mean Tweets, as if they weren't already sad enough.

Everybody loves Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets"—well, everyone except the famous people being bashed probably. In honor of the 51st Annual Country Music Awards which aired Wednesday night, Kimmel put together a third edition of country music stars reading mean tweets about themselves. It was possibly enough to make them write sad songs about drinkin' and broken hearts.

Among the musicians being bashed were Lady Antebellum, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, and Jana Kramer, to name a few. Almost everyone had a sense of humor about the tweets, and took the insults good-naturedly. Even Chris Stapleton, whose mean tweet read, “Chris Stapleton proves that ugly people can still win awards,” laughed after reading his.

Of course, not everybody found the tweets as funny as others. Cassadee Pope, for example, couldn't help but make a face about reading her tweet which was not so much mean as just plain gross: “When Cassadee pope goes to the bathroom her name is Cassadee poop.”

But the winner has to be Trace Adkins, whose mean tweet read, “If we just all concede that Trace Adkins is an a——, can we move on?” to which the singer simply responded, "I have." Nice.