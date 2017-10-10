Advertising

Over the weekend, Donald Trump Jr., the president's son who over the campaign took a meeting with a Russian lawyer and was told it was part of the Russian government's efforts to help his father, was convinced he was the total f**king star of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Trump Jr. ~blasted libs~ for having a serial sexual assaulter in their midst, completely forgetting who and what his father is.

Trump Jr. then honed in on Jimmy Kimmel, who conservatives hate now that he famously wanted everyone to have access to healthcare and cried when people were killed in Las Vegas.

Advertising

Come for a comedian and prepare to be burned.

Twitter

great - in the meantime, enjoy this! https://t.co/kQsBAioFwh — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 7, 2017

Nice. Giphy

Advertising

On Monday night's show, Kimmel made good on his promise to Donald J. Trump Jr., aka DJTJ. He covered Weinstein with a stellar Pillsbury Doughboy joke, and recapped the Twitter feud.

Kimmel honed in on the fact that this Twitter war went down on the anniversary of the "Grab them by the p**sy" tape, and in mentioning it on line, found one of the only people in America who hadn't seen it.

Advertising

That's right, Snoop Dogg was absolutely scandalized.

He's going to need a lot more weed to get the image out of his system.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.