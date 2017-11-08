Jimmy Kimmel tries to trick Trump supporters into signing up for Obamacare.

Jimmy Kimmel has spoken a lot about healthcare in the past few months (ever since his son, Billy, was born with a congenital heart defect in May). At this point, he no longer cares who gets credit for the healthcare plan, Obama or Trump, so he's touting healthcare.gov (the Affordable Health Care site) as "Trumpcare" and appealing to Trump supporters to sign up. Hey, whatever works.

The video Kimmel aired on Tuesday night details the great things about the "new" healthcare plan: no lifetime caps, covers pre-existing conditions, allows families to keep their kids on their policies until they're 26, and is especially affordable for families making under $50,000 a year.

Kimmel, who thanks Trump for putting together such a good plan, urges everyone to go sign up for this new "Trumpcare," hoping they won't notice it's actually just Obamacare under a different name. The whole idea is just to have people have affordable insurance, and if Donald Trump's healthcare.gov can help people get that, all the better.