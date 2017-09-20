Advertising

On Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional, nearly-zero-laughs monologue excoriating Senator Bill Cassidy for the new health care bill the GOP wants to ram through Congress. The two men have a history, one that made Kimmel's words particularly pointed.

In May, Cassidy appeared on the show to discuss the open heart surgery undergone by Kimmel's newborn son, and how any health care plan should pass "The Jimmy Kimmel Test."

Essentially, it's that "no family should be denied medical care, emergency or otherwise, because they can't afford it."

Advertising

Kimmel straight-up called Cassidy a liar for authoring a bill that adhered to approximately none of the principles he had so nobly espoused on the show just months ago.

"Stop using my name, OK?" concluded Kimmel.

"Because I don't want my name on it. There's a new Jimmy Kimmel Test for you. It's called the lie detector test. You're welcome to stop by the studio and take it anytime."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.