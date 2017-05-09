Advertising

Jimmy Kimmel returned to his show on Monday night after taking a week of paternity leave following the birth of his son. Last week, Kimmel spoke about his newborn son William's heart condition, which required him to have open heart surgery just days after being born. Last night, the late-night host made a passionate plea that all children in America should have healthcare.

Kimmel said he was thankful for all the support he received, and for the many donations made to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles. But he also mentioned that a lot of people, as it turns out, were not on board with his message.

He showed some headlines from a few newspapers, like the New York Post, which read, "Jimmy Kimmel's obscene lies about kids and medical care." Another, from the Washington Times (which may or may not be a real newspaper, according to Kimmel), read, "Shut up, Jimmy Kimmel, you elitist creep."

Kimmel went on to say, "I cannot count the number of times I've been called an 'out-of-touch Hollywood elitist creep' this week."

Kimmel joked, “I would like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care. It was insensitive. It was offensive, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

Listen to the full monologue in the video above—the part where he takes on Newt Gingrich is hilarious. Below is the video from last week where Kimmel tearfully explains his position on children in America having healthcare.

