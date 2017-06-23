Advertising

In case you've been living under a rock the past week, Republicans in the Senate have drafted a new health care reform bill and a lot of people aren't happy about it. Whatever bill passes is obviously going to have a big impact on a lot of people's lives. So, on Thursday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel sat down with some of the people who will be most affected: kids.

Kimmel asked the kids to share their thoughts on health care, and at one point in the clip, even has them play a symbolic game of musical chairs.

"Here's what we're going to do," Kimmel tells the kids. "We're going to play a game of musical chairs, okay? Whoever doesn't have a chair at the end doesn't get health care, okay?"

"How come if I lose I don't get healthcare?" a little girl asks.

Kimmel replies, "That's the question we're all asking."

Watch the whole segment below. (And maybe also, like, call your senators.)

