Jimmy Kimmel makes emotional return to TV with his son, Billy.

After taking a week off of television, Jimmy Kimmel returned to Live! last night with a special guest in tow— his 7-month-old son, Billy.

Jimmy took the time off to be with family as Billy underwent his second heart surgery. Celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris and Chris Pratt stepped in for the late night host while he was away.

While cradling his infant in his arms, Kimmel made another desperate plea to Congress concerning healthcare. This time Kimmel focused on the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, which lost funding in October after being a lifeline for sick children for nearly two decades:

“Overwhelmingly, Democrats and Republicans supported it until now. Now CHIP has become a bargaining chip. It’s on the back-burner while [Congress] works out their new tax plans. So that means parents of children with cancer and diabetes and heart problems are about to get letters saying their coverage could be cut off next month," said Kimmel.

He went on to add, "I don’t know what could be more disgusting than putting a tax cut that goes to rich people ahead of the lives of children."