Celebrities read Mean Tweets about Jimmy Kimmel in honor of the host's 50th birthday.

In honor of host Jimmy Kimmel's 50th birthday, his staff put together a celebrity-filled Mean Tweets Jimmy Kimmel edition. So instead of watching famous people read horrible things randos have written about them on Twitter, these famous people (incuding Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Amy Schumer, Stephen Colbert, and Jennifer Lawrence, to name a few) read mean tweets written about the birthday boy. Happy birthday, Jimmy!

The kicker was a mean tweet written by Kanye West in 2013, when he and Kimmel were in an internet feud. The tweet was read on the show by Kim Kardashian West, Kanye's wife (duh). Kanye wrote, "Put yourself in my shoes…Oh no that means you would have gotten too much good pu**y in your life." OUCH.

Welp, happy birthday, Jimmy Kimmel!