While the American people currently have their hands full with the wildness of the executive branch and its revolving cast of characters, the legislative branch gets a lot of sh*t to. But whereas most people off the street can name such presidential figures as Kellyanne Conway, and turns out that few can name a Member of Congress, even when there's a cookie at stake.

Just another reason to weep for America.

