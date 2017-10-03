Advertising

On Monday, Jimmy Kimmel opened his show with a tearful monologue about the deadly Las Vegas shooting that left 59 dead and over 500 injured. Kimmel, a Las Vegas native, couldn't stop crying as he recounted the events of the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

"Here we are again in the aftermath of another terrible, inexplicable, shocking and painful tragedy. This time in Las Vegas, which happens to be my home town," Jimmy choked out. "Of course, we pray for the victims—and for their families and friends and we wonder why, even though there's probably no way to ever know why a human being would do something like this to other human beings who were at a concert having fun, listening to music."

Kimmel eventually shifted the conversation to talk about what we can do to prevent future tragedies like this one from happening. He holds Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, and other politicians who line their pockets with money from the NRA accountable:

"President Trump is visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday, he spoke this morning he said he is praying for those who lost their lives. You know, in February he also signed a bill that made it easier for people with severe mental illness to buy guns legally. The senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, speaker of the house Paul Ryan, a number of other law makers who won't do anything about this because the NRA has their balls in a money clip also sent their thoughts and their prayers today, which is good— they should be praying. They should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country."

Keeping #LasVegas in our thoughts this morning after the horrific news. If you're trying to locate missing loved ones, call 1-866-535-5654 — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) October 2, 2017

America woke up to heartbreaking news from Las Vegas. We stand united in our shock, our condolences, & our prayers. https://t.co/dKqjJqPIpu pic.twitter.com/B67cklsBkS — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) October 2, 2017

Kimmel then showed the pictures of the senators who voted against stronger gun control after the Orlando shooting in June 2016, adding, "your thoughts and your prayers are insufficient."

Jimmy Kimmel thanked all the doctors, police, nurses, donors, and good Samaritans who stepped up to assist during this time of unbelievable crisis. Then he made one final plea for common sense gun laws:

"I just want to laugh about things every night but it seems to be becoming increasingly difficult lately. It feels like someone has opened a window into hell. What I'm talking about tonight isn't about gun control. It's about common sense. Common sense says no good will ever come from allowing a person to have weapons that can take down 527 Americans at a concert. Common sense says you don't let those who suffer from mental illness buy guns."

