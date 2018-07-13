Jimmy Kimmel asked people to name any country. This hurts to watch.

You may have been out of school for a while at this point, but it is time to brush up on your geography. Why? Because there is a slim chance that you might be humiliated on national television if you don't.

On Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel sent a correspondent out onto the streets of Los Angeles to ask random pedestrians to name any country on the world map. Yep, any country at all!

What happened next is a national embarrassment:

"Besides the kid, all of those people are either high AF or dumb AF," wrote one commenter on YouTube.

"This is getting more and more depressing..." said another.

"These people have to be actors... this can't be real.," speculated a third.

Ouch. That hurt to watch. None of these people could even name the country they were currently in. Hey, at least the little boy at the end of the video gives us some hope for the future.