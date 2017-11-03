It's another outstanding edition of parents telling kids they ate their Halloween candy on 'Jimmy Kimmel.'

Well friends, Jimmy Kimmel (slash guest host Jennifer Lawrence) did it again. He asked parents to usher their children into their very first panic attack by telling them they ate all their Halloween candy. And even though you know what's coming, the great thing is the kids never will. They don't have their own YouTube profiles yet. Watch children get their very first dose of "life ain't fair" and laugh at their expense in the 7th annual ""Hey Jimmy Kimmel I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy" segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Wow. Those kids worked hard for the one thing children use as currency, and they were destroyed beyond recognition after having it ripped away from them. Has this segment been Jimmy Kimmel's analogy for Obamacare the whole time? Anyway, it's always heartwarming to see the one kid who's completely cool with it followed by the child who immediately gives his parents the middle finger.

"And that's why I don't love you anymore."