Jimmy Kimmel has absolutely HAD IT with "celebrity promposals," the viral trend wherein a teen reaches out to an adult to be their date, assuming the star wouldn't be arrested for crashing a high school dance.
A kid in Arizona recently went viral for his elaborate La La Land parody to pop the prom question to Academy Award-winning 28-year-old Emma Stone, which Kimmel calls "adorable...but also terrible."
"This is a hostage situation," Kimmel says, because "if Emma Stone didn't write him a letter, she would look like a jerk."
While, sure, asking out a celebrity gives the kid an excuse if they get shot down, adult humans don't have the time to respond to every teenage fantasy.
"Can we please go back to a time before selfies when teenagers had low self-esteem?"
Amen, Kimmel. Amen.