Of everything Jimmy Kimmel does, getting his fans to prank their families might be the best. He's turned parents pretending to eat their kids' Halloween candy into an annual tradition, and even gotten young people to serve their dads breakfast in the shower. But his new brainchild is even simpler, and crueler, than these classics. After late-winter snowstorms buried much of the country last week, Kimmel asked his fans to collect a snowball and film themselves "serving" it to their family members in bed. The result was a montage you'll try, and fail, not to laugh at.

This is truly evil. Bravo to everyone involved.

