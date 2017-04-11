Advertising

After Sunday night's brutal mistreatment of a United Airlines passenger on an overbooked flight, which led to him being bloodied and pulled off the airplane, Jimmy Kimmel made a hilarious fake commercial for United.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HV28_ENzFog

First, Kimmel talked for a few minutes about the debacle and the company's faux-apology, comparing United's use of the word "re-accommodate" in relation to their treatment of the passenger (a doctor who claimed he needed to be at the hospital in the morning) to the U.S.'s re-accommodation of notorious Mexican drug lord El Chapo.

Jimmy Kimmel also pointed out that this incident would never happen in any other industry. Imagine ordering dinner at a restaurant but then being "re-accommodated" on your ass out of the establishment when somebody else showed up wanting your table.

But as Kimmel explains, airlines can frequently get away with treating their customers poorly, because people generally choose the cheapest airline when they're flying. So it doesn't matter if the airline has a bad reputation; if someone needs to go somewhere, the tendency is to go with whatever costs the least.

Maybe this snafu, along with the United's recent refusal to allow two girls in leggings to board one of their flight's, claiming they didn't meet the dress code, will persuade travelers to avoid United until they get it together.

https://giphy.com/gifs/thomas-st-versus-YdkrS0JqGWsQE

