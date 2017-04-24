Advertising

On Sunday night on Last Week Tonight, John Oliver dedicated his long segment to the mystery wrapped in an enigma wrapped in an Ivanka Trump™ brand Made in China pashmina: The Kushners.

With the glorious magic of nepotism, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have become Donald Trump's closest advisors. And because they are more aesthetically pleasing pair than the president and White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, people have applauded them to be "moderating influences" with literally no proof that they are.

A simple dive into what we know about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner quickly points out that even if the young pair are more liberal than Daddy, they haven't pushed him leftward. Even though Ivanka Trump met Leonardo DiCaprio to talk climate change, Donald Trump proceeded to appoint a climate science denier to head the EPA.

While people might think that Ivanka Trump is different from her dad because of her nice hair, she only pretends to be more chill while saying nothing of substance and some straight-up lies.

"It seems that when it comes to lying about easily observable facts, the apple doesn't fall far from the orange," Oliver points out.

Ivanka Trump told us herself in her 2009 memoir just how much the Trump brand matters to her and how much truth matters to the Trump brand.

Jared Kushner, on the other hand, is often seen and not heard. Like, literally not heard. Does anyone know what his voice sounds like? As Oliver shows, he may or may not sound like Gilbert Gottfried.

"If they are the reason you are sleeping at night," Oliver concludes, "you should probably still be awake."

"And if you need help doing that, Donald Trump may be currently airing out his balls in the Lincoln bedroom."

