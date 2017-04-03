Advertising

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is back after a brief hiatus, and dedicated its big segment Sunday night to marijuana. It's a must-watch if you're not high right now and have the attention span.

https://giphy.com/gifs/weed-420-RSEuJxiw2H24U

"Marijuana is something we've gradually all decided is okay...like Mark Wahlberg as a serious actor," he jokes (Side bar: Mark Wahlberg could certainly use some marijuana. Maybe it'll chill him out so he doesn't commit assault, and it'll make his burgers edible).

Advertising

As with everything in America in 2017, the federal marijuana laws make little to no sense, especially as states are legalizing medicinal (and some recreational!) use.

Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III cares not for your epilepsy or PTSD if you use medical marijuana and wants to go back to the glory days of imprisoning everyone and anyone who has ever touched the plant. It's time for "our federal laws desperately need to be brought up to date," John Oliver argues, which is, like, totally dank, right? Right.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.