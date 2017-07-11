Advertising

If you watch Game of Thrones, you know at least two things about Jon Snow: 1) he is very hot, and 2) he knows nothing. But here is a fun third factoid— according to Jimmy Kimmel, Kit Harington 'auditioned' for several parts on the show before landing the role of Jon Snow. To prove it, he aired this VERY real and NOT AT ALL FAKE 'leaked' footage of Harington's screen tests.

Check it out, nerds:

Harington gave his best take on Cersei Lannister, Arya Stark, Ygritte, Hodor, Daenerys Targaryen and Harry Potter (um, okay!) but in the end, the whole stunt just makes us grateful that he is Jon Snow. Just Jon Snow. Nice boobs, though.

Game of Thrones is back on HBO July 17th. Tune in to see which of your favs die painful, agonizing deaths!

