SPOILER (AND NUDITY!) ALERT

giphy

It's official. The buttocks of Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targaryen, Rightful King of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Realm (aka Kit Harington), is complete and utter perfection.

The Twitter account Fibonacci Perfection tracks the appearance of the Golden Ratio in the natural world, which Greek mathematicians and sculptors alike used to track aesthetic perfection in the natural world.

In geometry, the formula is depicted in the Fibonacci spiral, a spiral with a growth factor of φ (Phi), aka the Golden Ratio.

The spiral is self-similar, so it appears infinite. Wikimedia Commons

The Golden Ratio appears in both nature and art, scientifically explaining what they eye finds pleasing.

Geogebra

Pinterest

So when you're spending hours staring at The Butt That Was Promised...

Good Morning! Jon Snow's butt is literally the only thing that matters to me today #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5SB8gPpTZD — 💦Hilary Doral💦 (@doral_hilary) August 28, 2017

$100K+ of production dollars spent on digital dragons, castles, & giants... & my favorite part was #JonSnow's butt. #GameOfThronesFinale — Bill in Brooklyn (@BillROOKLYN) August 28, 2017

But not gonna lie Jon snow has possibly the nicest butt I have ever seen. #squatgoals #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/G9OGdNrefB — Leesha (@xsparkage) August 28, 2017

...you're really studying geometry.

The ratio works from this angle, too. giphy

