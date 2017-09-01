SPOILER (AND NUDITY!) ALERT
It's official. The buttocks of Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targaryen, Rightful King of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Realm (aka Kit Harington), is complete and utter perfection.
The Twitter account Fibonacci Perfection tracks the appearance of the Golden Ratio in the natural world, which Greek mathematicians and sculptors alike used to track aesthetic perfection in the natural world.
In geometry, the formula is depicted in the Fibonacci spiral, a spiral with a growth factor of φ (Phi), aka the Golden Ratio.
The Golden Ratio appears in both nature and art, scientifically explaining what they eye finds pleasing.
So when you're spending hours staring at The Butt That Was Promised...
...you're really studying geometry.