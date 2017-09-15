Advertising

The internet was turned on grossed out this week with the theory that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen might be brother and sister, but now a wild new Jonerys theory takes things to the next level.

George R.R. Martin once told fans that in addition to being dark and full of terrors, the end of Game of Thrones will be "bittersweet."

In an extremely long, well sourced essay, Redditor Saravian interprets the Prince that Was Promised Prophecy in a way that spells doom for Daenerys. Rather than defeating the Army of the Dead through a traditional military victory, Saravian the Frog forsees Jon Snow saving humanity by having to plunge his sword (a real sword, not his penis) into his beloved queen-aunt.

The post is long and a great read, but here are the Cliff's Notes.

Tl;dr: [George R.R.] Martin’s vision for the story took shape in the early 90’s. The journey may have meandered, but its destination is unchanged. It is an unfortunate truth that a story told to millions over three decades cannot conceal its own ending - the surprising ultimately becomes the predictable. Jon, Dany, and Tyrion are the story’s heroes and Jon and Dany will join in marriage, as is foreshadowed in the House of the Undying. The first Long Night ended through diplomacy. The Wall was created by the Others. A pact was sealed and sacrifices were given at the Nightfort. Azor Ahai engineered this peace by thrusting his dragonsteel blade Lightbringer into the chest of his wife, Nissa Nissa, transforming her into an Other and ruling as the book!Night’s King who famously took a corpse bride. Jon Snow will end the upcoming War for the Dawn by doing the same to his wife, Daenerys. The two rule Westeros together as man and white walker - our promised bittersweet ending.

Let's break it down a little.

The late Thoros of Myr (RIP) explained that Azor Ahai is a figure of the past and future—who defeated the Others in the first Long Night and will rise again to defeat The Dead.

He said:

According to prophecy, our champion will be reborn to wake dragons from stone and reforge the great sword Lightbringer that defeated the darkness those thousands of years ago. If the old tales are true, a terrible weapon forged with a loving wife's heart. Part of me thinks man was well rid of it, but great power requires great sacrifice. That much at least the Lord of Light is clear on.

Our journey so far has certainly established Jon Snow as a champion, with things going in the direction of Dany being cast as his Loving Wife. "Great power requires great sacrifice," and there's no greater sacrifice than having to kill the one you love (that's what they told me in Hebrew school when it came to Abraham and Isaac).

TFW you kill you beloved to save humanity. Giphy

Azor Ahai is not the sole prophecy that suggests Daenerys's demise. In season two, Dany visited the House of the Undying, experiencing the Throne Room covered in snow.

In the book version of this scene, the warlocks in the House of the Undying call her, "mother of dragons, daughter of death," "mother of dragons, slayer of lies," and finally, "mother of dragons, bride of fire."

"Bride of Fire" has a certain corpse bride-Lightbringer sound to it.

Jon has frequently sacrificed himself—at the Battle of the Bastards, beyond the wall—the core of his being his willingness to suffer for the greater good. Daenerys, too, is a "different kind of leader," driven by a more moralistic vision than a Cersei, and while she thirsts for power, it would be consistent to see the Dragon Queen make the sacrifice and become the Night's Queen.

It's seems very possible that this could be one of the many endings HBO films.

There's even more evidence, tying in Jon's history with wildlings and Stannis and Melisandre. Read the whole essay—and prepare to get wrecked—here.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.