There's never a time when Game of Thrones fans aren't jonesing for some tidbit of information about or from the show. Thankfully, HBO has been showing behind-the-scenes videos from the making of the show called "Game Revealed." In this one, Jon Snow/Kit Harington meets the terrifying dragon Drogon/a piece of blue foam on a stick.

The best thing about the video isn't how funny the fake dragon looks, or even how good the CGI on Game of Thrones is. It's getting to see Harington really acting while petting the terrifying lips and nose of an inanimate prop.

He's truly great, especially since I heard his entire family was killed by blocks of foam on sticks.* *One hundred percent not true.

