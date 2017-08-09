Advertising

Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.

It's all finally happening as Game of Thrones blasts past the halfway point of its penultimate season.

There's no time for more characters and extended plot points (and realistic timelines)—it's time for Dany to move on the Iron Throne, for the White Walkers to come south, and for Jon Snow to ride a dragon.

At least, that's what fans are letting themselves believe thanks to a quick flash in the scenes from next week.

At the :15 second mark in the trailer for season seven episode five, titled "Eastwatch," we see Dany atop her massive dragon, Drogon, as he roars in the face of her secret nephew Jon Snow.

One theory that's been kicked around for years is that Jon Snow will ride Dany's dragon Rhaegal. After all, the beast is named after Jon's real father, Rhaegar Targaryen, and many armchair maesters believe that only those with Targaryen blood can ride dragons.

"Does he bite? Can I pet your dragon?"

But now some Redditors are getting hyper specific. Extrapolating from the above snapshot from the episode five trailer, they're picturing a scenario where Rhaegal sniffs out Jon Snow's regal blood and comes to his defense against Drogon.

Via Reddit's must-read r/ASOIAF forum:

From the trailer we see that Jon receives a raven from Winterfell. Bran has seen the Night King's army marching towards Eastwatch. He got what he came for, so he will leave Davos to oversee the mining of the Dragonglass and head towards his boat. Dany, after coming from the battle, finds out that Jon is leaving and flies on Drogon to stop him. This is where we get the scene in the trailer in which Drogon screeches at Jon. Now as this showdown is happening, what if Rhaegal comes down and lands in between Drogon and Jon. This is one way to establish that Jon is a legit Targ by making a Dragon "obey" or "protect" him.

Most likely, the confrontation won't go exactly as prophesied by Reddit.

But the closer Jon gets to Dany's dragons—and considering the show creators' insistence that Jon and Dany are going to bone instead of fight to the death—the closer we get to watching our favorite northman take the saddle, Ikea-rug flapping in the wind, and ride off to burn some ice zombies.

Including season eight, there are only nine new episodes to look forward to.

Better get to flying, Jon.

