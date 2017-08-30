Advertising

Before we begin, allow me to state the obvious:

giphy

At the end of season seven of Game of Thrones, we saw Sansa, Arya and Bran team up to take down Littlefinger, resulting in the highly satisfying death scene you've been waiting for since season one. Lady Stoneheart would be so proud.

giphy

But there was definitely one person missing that could have made that moment even sweeter: their "brother" Jon Snow.

While the Stark kids were holding down the North and slitting the throats of treasonous liars, Snow was busy running around Westeros fighting wights and boinking his Aunt. But he wanted to keep the fam informed as to what he was up to, which is why he sent this super short letter to Sansa. If anything, it indicates that things are only going to get more rocky for the Stark family from here on out:

“I have pledged our forces.”

Look closer at Jon’s letter to Sansa and the book Gilly read to Sam: https://t.co/JmzjHRVqBC pic.twitter.com/Kz5tazkUup — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) August 29, 2017

For those struggling to read the fancy calligraphy on that tiny scroll, here is what the letter said:

Sansa, Cersei Lannister has pledged her forces to our cause, as has Daenerys Targaryen. And if we survive this war, I have pledged our forces to Daenerys at the rightful Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. We are both coming to organise the defence of the realm. Jon Snow. Warden of the North.

Now, there are a couple of really telling things about this letter.

1) Jon bluntly informed Sansa that he has pledged their forces to Dany without ever consulting her first. He did not ask, he did not give an explanation. His decision doesn't only affect the Starks, but all the Northerners that the Starks represent. We have a feeling that Sansa won't be too happy about that.

2) Jon emphasizes his loyalty to Daenerys by signing off with his new title: "Warden of the North." Major demotion.

3) Jon can spell things like "Daenerys Targaryen" but can't spell "organize" or "defense." What, do ravens not have spellcheck installed? (Yes, I know that those are the British spellings, this is just a joke. Don't @ me, people.)

Will this letter cause a serious rift between the Stark siblings and Jon once he returns to the North? Hopefully Sansa & Co. will be understanding seeing that they have bigger issues to worry about right now (you know, like killer ice zombies and such), but we can see this ending badly— especially when Jon's Targaryen heritage finally comes to light.

"Yer a Targaryen, Johnny." giphy

Well, looks like we will just have to wait for season eight to see how this all shakes out, but we have a feeling things are going to get ugly.

giphy

