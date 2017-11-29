Katie Couric talked about Matt Lauer's inappropriate behavior towards her in this 2012 interview.

In the wake of Matt Lauer's termination from NBC for sexual assault, people have begun diving into Lauer's past conduct on air and behind the scenes. Twitter has already remembered his tenuous relationship with Ann Curry. Now TMZ has drudged up a 2012 video of Katie Couric discussing Lauer with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. After playing "Shag, Marry, Kill" with Couric, Cohen asks Couric what Lauer's most annoying habit is.

"He pinches me on the ass a lot," she said.

Skip to 1:22 to watch Couric answer Andy Cohen.

Of course, this comment had no impact on Lauer's career at the time. Neither did these other awkward on-air interactions, which point to Lauer's role in the end of Curry's tenure as co-host and his predatory predilections.

In 2012, weather anchor Al Roker called out Lauer for his role in Ann Curry's departure from Today.

In 2012, Matt Lauer interviewed Ann Hathaway and opened their conversation with an odd reference to Hathaway's recent accidental flashing of the paps.

Skip to 1:09 to bypass Sam Seder's commentary.