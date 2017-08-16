Advertising

The Kardashians are celebrating ten years of over-exposure, as their flagship TV show will have been on a decade this fall.

To mark the occasion, the family hung out with The Hollywood Reporter in their underwear, and along with Keeping Up with the Kardashians producers and network executives, gave an oral history of how the Hollywood Brady Bunch became a billion-dollar brand.

The Hollywood Reporter

Here are the juiciest revelations from the cover story.

1. OJ Simpson and Kim's sex tape got the network interested.

Vivid Videos/Hollywood Reporter.

"Just like anybody else, I knew of the family through [O.J. Simpson attorney] Robert Kardashian," Ted Harbert (then-CEO of E! networks) said. "There was a bit of the stuff with Kim hanging around Paris Hilton and, of course, the fun with Ray J [who made a sex tape with Kim]. That was sort of world news."

2. Kourtney used to cry in the bathroom during filming.

"I remember in season one being like, 'I have to go the bathroom,' and I'd cry in there as quietly as I could because I was still mic'd. I never want to cry in front of cameras," she said.

3. There were a few contenders for titles.

Other titles included The Kardashians: Krazy with a K, Living Kardashians, Krazy Kardashians.

The title came from an aha! moment in which programming VP Farnaz Farjam was asked for a list of title ideas and said he didn't have it because he was "too busy keeping up with the Kardashians."

And like a miracle, the title was found.

4. Kendall and Kylie knew they were famous when they were more popular than Justin Bieber.

"Kylie and I did a magazine signing for Seventeen," she told the magazine, "and it was at some store at The Grove and we had a crazy line around the corner. The store owner came up to us and said, 'Justin Bieber was here a week ago and didn't get this response.'"

5. Khloe never wanted to do her spinoff.

I never wanted to do Khloe & Lamar [which ran for two seasons in 2011 and 2012]; my ex-husband did. He sold it to E!, and I let it happen because I wanted him to be happy. I was the one who canceled it. It was way too much. [Odom was hospitalized in 2015 after being found unconscious at a Nevada brothel. The couple divorced in 2016.]

6. Kris tried to get Kim to cancel her wedding to Kris Humphries the night before.

"There was all this attention on the wedding, and I thought maybe it was just the pressure of the show giving me this anxiety. My friends told me I just had cold feet, but even the producers said, 'You don't seem happy. You don't have to go through with this,'" Kim explained.

Kris (Jenner) than pulled her aside off camera and said, "This isn't it for you. Why don't you go away and I'll handle it?"

Still, an unhappy Kim went ahead with the wedding, worried that if she pulled out, people would think she did it "just for the show." Afterwards, she was told by producers that she needed to stay married for a year, "but physically couldn't do it." Kris (Humphries) and Kim separated after 72 days of marriage.

7. Kanye declared that he was not part of the show.

"That's not what I do. I have my own career and life," he apparently told Kim.

"I won't really ever talk about something that's going on with Kanye," Kim told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'll talk about how I feel. He knows that I'm really protective of him."

8. For Kim, the most difficult thing to film was Caitlyn's transition.

"We never really edited content before, but we did edit a bit of Khloe's reaction just because she was so upset."

9. Kim's robbery changed all their lives.

"This extra layer of security needed to happen," she explained. "On social media, I'll never post something where I'm at home unless I know there's four to six security. We know when we're filming it doesn't air until months later, so we can share that and be free and always be who we are."

10. Kendall cried after the fallout from the infamous Pepsi commercial.

Kim dished:

We're not perfect, but you see these things in the media, like Kendall and [her Pepsi ad that was accused of trivializing Black Lives Matter], where I see her at home crying, but in the media she looks another way because she's not addressing it. I'm just like, "This is wrong. You need to speak up." She was like, "I don't ever want to show that footage of me crying." She was trying to not make excuses or be dramatic, but that was what she was going through at the time.

11. Kim regrets shooting so much while pregnant.

"I looked like such a cow and I can't stand to see those episodes," she said.

12. Kim and Kanye are indeed trying for a third baby via surrogate.

Asked about a possible baby #3, she said, " I hope so. There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything. We're definitely trying. We are hoping so."

Read the whole piece over at The Hollywood Reporter.

