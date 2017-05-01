Advertising

The long, national nightmare is over: Kelly Ripa has finally secured a permanent co-host for Live! about a year after Michael Strahan's departure.

And the lucky co-anchor is...

Drumroll, please...

Ryan Seacrest!

*Deflated balloon noise.*

Oh, okay. Yeah. Sure. Makes sense.

According to CNN, Kelly Ripa will announce her new co-host on Live! Monday morning.

Seacrest is pretty much a host extraordinaire, having gotten his start on American Idol and then going on to be the emcee for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest and Knock Knock Live. He also often covers red carpet events for E! News.

Oh yeah, and he has guest-hosted Live! five times, so he is most definitely qualified.

Not really.

Is he are particularly interesting or exciting choice? Nope.

Will he do fine sitting at a desk and shooting the sh*t with Ripa every morning? Sure.

Get ready to see this guy's face more than you already do.

