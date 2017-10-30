This 2005 'Family Guy' joke about Kevin Spacey is suddenly extremely relevant.

On Sunday, actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of sexually harassing him back in 1986, when Rapp was just 14-years-old. According to Buzzfeed, Spacey invited Rapp over for a party and ended the night by carrying Rapp to his bed, climbing on top of top of, and making a sexual advances.

On Monday, Twitter user Josh Jordan posted this clip from a 2005 episode of Family Guy that feels especially ominous now that Spacey's sexual assault allegations have come to light.

"Family guys with the Kevin Spacey reference twelve years ago," wrote Jordan. "Creepy."

The clip shows a naked Stewie Griffin, the family baby, running through a room yelling, "Help! I've escaped from Kevin Spacey's basement! Help me!"

Family Guy with the Kevin Spacey reference twelve years ago... creepy. pic.twitter.com/bVbEOLlAwz — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 30, 2017

Seth MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guy, also made a joke about Harvey Weinstein far before his many sexual assault allegations came to light.

Was Spacey's history of bad behavior, like Weinstein's, also considered an "open secret" in Hollywood?

MacFarlane has yet to release a statement about the clip.