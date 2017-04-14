Advertising

2016 was a tough year for Kim Kardashian. In October, a robbery in Paris left her fighting for her life and shortly after, her husband Kanye West was hospitalized for exhaustion after his trainer made a disturbance call. Plus, the cameras were on the whole time, so now she gets to relive it as the world watches and writes about it!

E! released a teaser for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which features the moment when Kim learns over the phone that her husband has been hospitalized.

"I get a call from one of Kanye's friends, and my heart drops," she says, "They're not telling me anything."

She has her mom and sister Kourtney come be with her as she learns that Kanye has been hospitalized.

Kanye West stayed at UCLA Medical Center for nine days, and Kim Kardashian stayed by his side. Fortunatelyfully, today he is okay.

To paraphrase Karl Marx, history happens first as tragedy, and then as reality television.

