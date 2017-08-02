Advertising

The highly anticipated meeting between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen gave us one of the most exciting—and surprisingly one of the most hilarious—moments of the whole series.

Jon and Ser Davos strutted in, without an entourage, standing patiently as Missandei read out Dany's resume and all her LinkedIn endorsements.

The moment was mined like dragonglass for memes.

Funniest moment of the episode:



Missandei listing all of Daenerys’s titles and Jon was just like:#GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/fdJbLkv5J4 — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) July 31, 2017

You vs. the woman you got stuck in line behind at a Starbucks#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/wCv2mClsIC — The Ringer (@ringer) July 31, 2017

Kit Harington, reflecting on the scene, gushed about its "comedic quality," and how cool it was to read and film. And Emilia Clarke was also pumped about getting to meet the "King of the WHAT?!"

The whole cast was cracking up. Missandei live-tweeted the moment.

"You now stand before Daenarys Stormborn of House Targaryan... the mother of dragons etc etc..."



-"This is Jon Snow"



😂 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) July 31, 2017

With Harington also hinting at more incest, perhaps one day we'll hear "Do you, Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, First of her name, Queen of the Andals and the Rhoynar and the First men, Protector of the Realm, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Unburnt, Mother of Dragons, Breaker of Chains, Queen of Mereen, take Jon Snow?" and "Do you, Jon Snow, take Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, First of her name, Queen of the Andals and the Rhoynar and the First men, Protector of the Realm, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Unburnt, Mother of Dragons, Breaker of Chains, Queen of Mereen?"

