Kit Harington just pulled a George Martin—delaying your Game of Thrones nerdgasm with little to no remorse. Of course, fans aren't going to blame him for getting married the same way they blame the author for doing literally anything other than writing, but whatever delays the new GoT should be attacked with shame bells.

On the Jonathan Ross Show, Harington explained how he demanded a Thrones producer shut down next season's filming to accomodate his wedding.

"I rang him up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually,'" said Harington, who's marrying Rose Leslie, Jon Snow's first love interest on the show.

"I was like, 'You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.'" And then there's the fact that he's inviting the entire cast. "They have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down."

Since Jon Snow's ample buttocks are the crux of the final season, the producer had no choice but to accept the king's demands.

"I think for the final season he is so stressed that he's reached that peaceful level."

The new season isn't slated to return until late 2018 or early 2019. So in your desperation for new Thrones content, you'll actually be grateful for wedding photos of the Hound dancing to a DJ-version of the Rains of Castamere.

