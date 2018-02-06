15 tweets celebrating the long-awaited downfall of 'Bachelor' villain Krystal.

The Bachelor is an archaic institution founded on sexist and racist notions of romance, but if we watch it with that awareness, it's okay. Right??

This season's bachelor, Arie Snoozefest Luyendyk has finally said good-bye to his villain, Krystal, whom producers successfully made look completely delusional. But she was pretty and peppy, so Arie was into it.

All smiles! 😊 #TheBachelor A post shared by bachelorabc (@bachelorabc) on Jan 8, 2018 at 5:41pm PST

Despite being the main source of entertainment, the internet is rejoicing at Krystal being booted from the show. Her demise went down on the season's first two-on-one, which is a landmark episode each season because it means the season's heating up and ONLY ONE SURVIVES THE DATE.

TBH, Krystal really did herself in last week when she flipped out because Arie invited both winning teams of a challenge to join him at the after-party.