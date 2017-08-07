Advertising

In case you missed it, the new Kylie Jenner-centric reality show, Life of Kylie, premiered on E! last night. And while it would seem that Kylie would be the undisputed star of the show, it was actually one of her possessions that stole the show in the first episode.

During the episode, Kylie lamented that she feels bad for her Lamborghini (or as she calls it, "the Lambo") because she never drives it. (LOL.) Poor Kylie. Poor Lambo.

Naturally, she was promptly roasted for the comment on Twitter.

"We never take the Lambo. I feel so bad for it." - Kylie Jenner



lol such a rough life — Erin (@_heyitserin) August 7, 2017

Advertising

"I try to force myself to take the Lambo" #LifeofKylie I thought this was supposed to show a different side pic.twitter.com/RqLgxnx8sH — Ash (@AshyAlxandra) August 7, 2017

watching life of kylie & choked on my almonds when she said she "felt bad" for not driving her lambo enough — Alex Papiccio (@alexpapiccio) August 7, 2017

A few people expressed how much they'd LOVE to have Kylie's problems.

Kylie Jenner said she felt bad that she never drove her Lambo. I wish I had those problems. — Sie Sie (@sierra_snider16) August 7, 2017

"I feel bad for not driving the lambo" I aspire to be THIS rich lmao #LifeOfKylie — chels 🦄 (@doseofbizzle) August 7, 2017

Advertising

Others assured Kylie that in the event she made the difficult decision to give the Lambo up, they were willing to give it a good home.

Dude @KylieJenner if you don't want to drive your lambo just give it to me... #LifeofKylie — Felicia Harder (@FeliciaHarder) August 7, 2017

Hey @KylieJenner my boyfriend is a huge fan of you AND lambo's. He says he's like to solve your lambo's loneliness by using it as a daily — The Duchess (@_missuncensored) August 7, 2017

Some people actually found Kylie's struggles very relatable, as they too never drive Lambos.

Who's watching #LifeOfKylie? I can totally relate to her. She doesn't drive her Lambo and neither do I. — Secilie Nicole (@secilienicole) August 7, 2017

Here's hoping that all the neglected Lambos out there will find loving forever homes.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.