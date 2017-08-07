In case you missed it, the new Kylie Jenner-centric reality show, Life of Kylie, premiered on E! last night. And while it would seem that Kylie would be the undisputed star of the show, it was actually one of her possessions that stole the show in the first episode.
During the episode, Kylie lamented that she feels bad for her Lamborghini (or as she calls it, "the Lambo") because she never drives it. (LOL.) Poor Kylie. Poor Lambo.
Naturally, she was promptly roasted for the comment on Twitter.
A few people expressed how much they'd LOVE to have Kylie's problems.
Others assured Kylie that in the event she made the difficult decision to give the Lambo up, they were willing to give it a good home.
Some people actually found Kylie's struggles very relatable, as they too never drive Lambos.
Here's hoping that all the neglected Lambos out there will find loving forever homes.