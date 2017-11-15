Larry David couldn't stop laughing while reading Mean Tweets about Jimmy Kimmel.

On Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the staff surprised Kimmel with his own edition of the show's wildly popular "Mean Tweets" segments, in which famous people read mean tweets written about themselves by randos on Twitter. This edition featured a slew of celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence, Will Ferrell, David Letterman, and Larry David, who was laughing so hard at the tweets he was given to read that he probably couldn't have stopped if his life depended on it.

It's nice, at least, to see Larry David so happy! But he's not really laughing at Kimmel, he's just marveling at the meanness of the tweets. It's almost like he's never been on the internet.